Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND) Short Interest Update

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 620,700 shares, an increase of 453.7% from the December 15th total of 112,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 21.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Clearmind Medicine Stock Performance

CMND remained flat at $1.51 during trading on Wednesday. 43,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Clearmind Medicine has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.41.

Clearmind Medicine Company Profile

Clearmind Medicine Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, develops novel psychedelic medicines to treat under-served health problems in Canada and internationally. It develops treatments for alcohol use disorders, mental health disorder, binge drinking, obesity and metabolic disorder, and eating disorders, as well as depression, binge eating, psychotherapy, and other addiction and binge behaviors.

