Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND) Short Interest Update

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 620,700 shares, an increase of 453.7% from the December 15th total of 112,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 21.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Clearmind Medicine Stock Performance
CMND remained flat at $1.51 during trading on Wednesday. 43,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Clearmind Medicine has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.41.
Clearmind Medicine Company Profile
