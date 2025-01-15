Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 45.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,500,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,821,000 after buying an additional 8,628,060 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,350,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776,791 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100,490,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,880,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196,592 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5,654.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,730,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,038 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 60.4% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,024,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,476 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of IJH stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.22. 591,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,433,089. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.26. The company has a market cap of $89.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $53.30 and a 12 month high of $68.33.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

