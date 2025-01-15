Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC cut its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,460.9% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 93.4% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.63.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CL opened at $87.73 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $79.69 and a 1-year high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.92. The stock has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.44.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $4,273,535.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,283.86. This trade represents a 55.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

