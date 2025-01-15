Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.49-2.64 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.355-2.370 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.41 billion. Concentrix also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 11.180-11.770 EPS.

Concentrix Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of CNXC stock traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $47.47. 1,558,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,377. Concentrix has a 52 week low of $36.28 and a 52 week high of $106.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Concentrix from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Baird R W raised Concentrix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Concentrix from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Concentrix from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Concentrix in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

