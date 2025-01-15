Contrasting Aeries Technology (NASDAQ:AERT) and Cyber Apps World (OTCMKTS:CYAP)

Profitability

This table compares Cyber Apps World and Aeries Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyber Apps World N/A -179.28% 27.01% Aeries Technology -3.60% -3.80% -5.19%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.2% of Aeries Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Cyber Apps World shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Aeries Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Cyber Apps World has a beta of -0.58, indicating that its stock price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aeries Technology has a beta of -0.63, indicating that its stock price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyber Apps World N/A N/A -$150,000.00 ($0.35) -0.49 Aeries Technology $72.85 million 0.49 $15.66 million $0.47 1.72

Aeries Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Cyber Apps World. Cyber Apps World is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aeries Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Aeries Technology beats Cyber Apps World on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyber Apps World

Cyber Apps World Inc. develops mobile applications that enable users to save money on products and services from member merchants and suppliers with mobile coupons. The company was formerly known as Clean Enviro Tech Corp. and changed its name to Cyber Apps World Inc. in April 2015. Cyber Apps World Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Lugano, Switzerland.

About Aeries Technology

Aeries Technology, Inc. operates as a professional services and consulting partner in the North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers management consultancy services for private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, including software solutions, product management, IT infrastructure, information and cyber security, ERP and CRM platform management, business process management, and digital transformation services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

