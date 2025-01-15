Contrasting Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) and Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA)

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) and Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Isabella Bank and Civista Bancshares”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Isabella Bank $93.46 million 2.05 $18.17 million $1.83 14.08 Civista Bancshares $150.48 million 2.10 $42.96 million $2.01 9.98

Civista Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Isabella Bank. Civista Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Isabella Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Isabella Bank has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Civista Bancshares has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Isabella Bank and Civista Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Isabella Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00 Civista Bancshares 0 2 2 0 2.50

Isabella Bank presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.87%. Civista Bancshares has a consensus price target of $21.75, indicating a potential upside of 8.42%. Given Civista Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Civista Bancshares is more favorable than Isabella Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Isabella Bank and Civista Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Isabella Bank 13.43% 7.32% 0.72% Civista Bancshares 13.12% 8.33% 0.80%

Dividends

Isabella Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Civista Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Isabella Bank pays out 61.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Civista Bancshares pays out 31.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Civista Bancshares has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.1% of Civista Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Isabella Bank shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Civista Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Civista Bancshares beats Isabella Bank on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Isabella Bank

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial, agricultural, and residential real estate loans, as well as consumer loans, including secured and unsecured personal loans. It also offers cash management, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay, automated teller machines, trust and investment, estate planning, and safe deposit box rental services; and insurance products. The company operated banking offices in Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw counties. Isabella Bank Corporation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Mount Pleasant, Michigan.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit. The company also holds and manages securities portfolio; leases general equipment; and provides captive insurance products. It operates in North Central, West Central, South Western Ohio, South Eastern Indiana, and Northern Kentucky. The company was formerly known as First Citizens Banc Corp and changed its name to Civista Bancshares, Inc. in May 2015. Civista Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio.

