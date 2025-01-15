Corebridge Financial Announces Addition of Two New Board MembersOn January 13, 2025, Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE: CRBG) disclosed in a Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that the Board of Directors recently elected two n

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2025

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Corebridge Financial’s 8K filing here.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

Featured Stories