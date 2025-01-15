Courier Capital LLC Purchases 6,656 Shares of Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT)

Courier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,656 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Servotronics worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Servotronics Trading Up 1.2 %

SVT opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. Servotronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $14.10. The firm has a market cap of $27.90 million, a PE ratio of 218.84 and a beta of 0.50.

About Servotronics

Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets servo-control components and other technology products for aerospace, military, and medical applications in the United States and internationally. It offers high-performance servo valves, including torque motor, hydraulic, and pneumatic valves. The company offers its products to products are sold to commercial aerospace, government, medical, and industrial markets.

