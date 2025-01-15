Cox Capital Mgt LLC Has $3.39 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC trimmed its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,086 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 2.2% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% during the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 101.8% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $169.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.68.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of AMD stock opened at $116.09 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.41 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $188.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.59, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.60 and a 200-day moving average of $145.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at $508,834,266.92. The trade was a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $5,743,301.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 293,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,558,469.49. This represents a 12.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,036 shares of company stock valued at $28,165,821 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.