Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM) Trading Up 47.8% – Time to Buy?

Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CVE:CYM – Get Free Report) rose 47.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 360,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 586% from the average daily volume of 52,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
Cymat Technologies Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$11.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 901.89.
Cymat Technologies Company Profile
Cymat Technologies Ltd., a materials technology company, manufactures and sells stabilized aluminum foam (SAF) products worldwide. Its SAF products for use in architectural, blast mitigation, and energy absorption applications. The company also provides architectural materials under the Alusion brand name; and energy management and engineering-focused products under the SmartMetal brand name.
