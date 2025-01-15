D. Boral Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for OS Therapies (NYSE:OSTX)

OS Therapies (NYSE:OSTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at D. Boral Capital in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 353.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of OS Therapies in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Shares of OSTX traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.41. 17,422,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,932,473. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26. OS Therapies has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $7.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OS Therapies stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OS Therapies Inc (NYSE:OSTX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

OS Therapies Incorporated, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of treatments for osteosarcoma and other solid tumors in the United States. Its pipeline includes OST-HER2, an off-the-shelf immunotherapy for osteosarcoma patients; and OST-tunable drug conjugate (OST-tADC), an antibody-drug conjugate technology, with a plug-and-play platform that features tunable pH sensitive silicone linkers.

