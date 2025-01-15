Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in December

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Dai Nippon Printing Stock Up 1.3 %
DNPLY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,622. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average is $12.23. Dai Nippon Printing has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $9.45.
Dai Nippon Printing Company Profile
