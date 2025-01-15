Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in December

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Dai Nippon Printing Stock Up 1.3 %

DNPLY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,622. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average is $12.23. Dai Nippon Printing has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $9.45.

Get Dai Nippon Printing alerts:

Dai Nippon Printing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the printing business. The company's Information Communication segment offers books, including standard books, textbooks, dictionaries, e-books, and commemorative and memorial editions; magazines; digital marketing support services; BPR consulting and BPO services; information processing services; smart cards, payment-related services, card-related equipment, authentication and security services; and IC tags, holograms, business forms, catalogs, leaflets, brochures, calendars, point-of-purchase materials, and digital signage products, as well as operates events, stores, and contents.

Receive News & Ratings for Dai Nippon Printing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai Nippon Printing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.