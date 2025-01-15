Decent Holding Inc. Prices IPO at $4.00-$4.50 Per Share (DXST)

Decent Holding Inc. (DXST) expects to raise $6 million in an initial public offering on Wednesday, January 22nd, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 1,500,000 shares at $4.00-$4.50 per share.

In the last year, Decent Holding Inc. generated $4.3 million in revenue and had a net loss of $60,000. The company has a market-cap of $70.1 million.

Craft Capital and D. Boral Capital (ex-EF Hutton) acted as the underwriters for the IPO.

Decent Holding Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a holding company with no material operations of our own. WeÂ conduct our operations in China through our subsidiary, Shandong Dingxin Ecology Environmental Co., Ltd., which is our PRC Operating Subsidiary (â€śDecent Chinaâ€ť or â€śOperating Subsidiary.” (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands) We specialize in providing industrial wastewater treatment, ecological river restoration and river ecosystem management, as well as microbial products that are used for water quality enhancement and pollutant removal, through our Operating Subsidiary, Shandong Dingxin Ecology Environmental Co., Ltd. Our main services and products include (1) wastewater treatment, (2) river water quality management, and (3) microbial products that are used for water quality enhancement and pollutant removal. For the fiscal year ended OctoberÂ 31, 2023, our revenue primarily comes from (1) provision of wastewater treatment service, representing approximately 25.49% of our revenue; (2) provision of river water quality management service, representing approximately 46.39% of our revenue; and (3) sale of microbial products, representing approximately 28.03% of our revenue. We have an in–houseÂ research and development (â€śR&Dâ€ť) team with members possessing technical expertise in engineering and chemistry as well as a sharp business sense that we believe can accurately capture and meet our customersâ€™ needs. As of the date of this prospectus, we own 12 patents and 9 software copyrights. We have received a number of industry awards and certifications recognizing our success and achievements, including the â€śYantai City Industrial Design Centerâ€ť awarded by the Yantai Municipal Bureau of Industry and Information Technology in 2022, the â€śYantai New Special Expertise Enterpriseâ€ť awarded by the Yantai Municipal Bureau of Industry and Information Technology in 2022, the â€śHigh-TechÂ Enterpriseâ€ť awarded by the Shandong Provincial Department of Science and Technology, Shandong Provincial Department of Finance, and Shandong Provincial Taxation Bureau of the State Administration of Taxation in 2019 and 2022, the â€śShandong Province â€One Enterprise, One Technologyâ€™ Innovative Enterprisesâ€ť awarded by the Shandong Provincial Bureau of Small and Medium Enterprises in 2015.Â Management Team Mr.Â Dingxin Sun is the founder, Chairman of the Board and director of the Company. He has accumulated substantial experience in entrepreneurship in the past two decades, during which he founded multiple companies in Shandong, including Yantai Dingxin Environmental Limited, Yantai Sunshine Gymnastic Limited, Yantai Tongqu Wanxiang Cultural Entertainment Limited. Mr.Â Sun also worked at Sinopec Yantai branch and served as the general manager of the office, where he was responsible for the retail business of more than 200 gas stations under Sinopec. While at Sinopec Yantai branch, he carried out extensive reform of the business model and compensation model of the Yantai branch and successfully boosted the revenue of gas stations. Ms. Dingyan Sun is the director of our company. She is the sister of Mr. Dingxin Sun. Ms. Sun has 19Â years of experience in accounting. Currently, she is serving as the director and cashier of Decent China, where she is responsible for handling and managing theÂ day-to-dayÂ cash flow of the company, including tasks such as cash withdrawals, payments, deposits, and maintaining cash ledgers. Previously from DecemberÂ 2020 to NovemberÂ 2021, she served as the manager of Yantai Development Zone Xingshun Petroleum Co., Ltd. where she was responsible for the overall management of the companyâ€™s daily operations, including but not limited to gasoline and diesel fuel retailing, bulk customer delivery and financial accounting. From NovemberÂ 2004 to NovemberÂ 2020, she worked as the accountant of Yantai Development Zone Xingshun Petroleum Co., Ltd and was mainly responsible for theÂ day-to-dayÂ operations of the gas station, including accounting documents, account statements, oil settlement, expense review and reimbursement, and other financial duties.. Haicheng Xu is our CEO.Â Since 2012, Mr. XuÂ has been working for Decent China as the general manager, responsible for all business docking, market development and sales. He is responsible for expanding the business scope and managing ongoing projects, selecting suppliers and implementing safety control. Prior to joining Decent China, Haicheng XU has held managerial positions at Yantai Huaqiao Hotel, Bohai Ferry Group Co., Ltd. and Yantai Dingxin Cargo Limited from 2000 to 2011, where he acquired industrial knowledge and substantial management experience.Â Francis ZhangÂ has been our CFO since September 2024. Mr.Â Zhang was the Chief Financial Officer and Director of Jiuzi Holdings Inc (Nasdaq: JZXN) from AugustÂ 2020 to AugustÂ 2024. Prior to joining Jiuzi Hoildings, Inc., from February 2019 to July 2020, he served as the Executive Director of Shanghai Qianzhe Consulting Co., Ltd, where he was mainly responsible for overseas M&A projects, and follow-onÂ investments and management of newly formed financial holding groups. From JuneÂ 2013 to JanuaryÂ 2019, he served as the Deputy General Manager of Tebon Innovation Capital Co., Ltd, where he was responsible for business development and asset management. From MayÂ 2012 to MayÂ 2013, he was the Senior Manager of the Investment Department at Sanhua Holding Group, during which he was in charge of overseas M&A projects, new financial investments, and post-investmentÂ management. From MayÂ 2010 to MayÂ 2012, Mr.Â Zhang was the InvestmentÂ & Asset Management Supervisor at China Calxon Group Co., Ltd.â€™s Capital Management Centre. He handled private placement of newly listed companies, took charge of other capital market financing access, and reviewed and appraised operating investment projects. From AugustÂ 2006 to MayÂ 2010, he served as the Assistant Manager of the Investment Banking Department of KPMG Advisory (China) Limited, where he engaged in several auditing and financial advisory projects, which included public-listedÂ companies and IPO projects.Â Note: Net loss and revenue are for the 12 months that ended April 30, 2024 – in U.S. dollars converted from China's currency.

Decent Holding Inc. was founded in 2011 and has 16 employees. The company is located at 4th Floor & 5th Floor North Zone, Dingxin Building No. 106 Aokema Avenue, Laishan District, Yantai, Shandong Province Peopleâ€™s Republic of China 264003 Telephone: +86 0535-5247776 and can be reached via phone at +86 0535-5247776 or on the web at https://www.dxshengtai.com/.

