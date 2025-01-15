Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $148.99, but opened at $158.61. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $159.58, with a volume of 488,607 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 6.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.19.

Get Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAS. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth $39,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth $42,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth $64,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth $187,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth $191,000. 3.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.