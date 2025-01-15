DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Short Interest Update

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 337.5% from the December 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNBBY traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $20.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,461. DNB Bank ASA has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.44.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter. DNB Bank ASA had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 14.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DNB Bank ASA will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded DNB Bank ASA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for individual and business customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings, current, and pension accounts; fixed rate and security deposits; home and cabin mortgages, car and consumer loans, business loans, and refinancing; car, house, home contents, travel, personal, and non-life insurance product; payment services; and online and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

