Eastern Bank Acquires 1,059 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Eastern Bank raised its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 211.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,559 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDA. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 43.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 50,228 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after buying an additional 15,175 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the second quarter worth $347,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,060 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on IDA. StockNews.com downgraded IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of IDACORP from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IDACORP from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

IDACORP Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:IDA opened at $106.99 on Wednesday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.43 and a 52 week high of $120.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.23 and its 200-day moving average is $105.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.65.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.05). IDACORP had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $528.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

IDACORP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 63.82%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

