Eastern Bank Takes Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Eastern Bank acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 53.4% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $118.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $131.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.71.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

