Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) Short Interest Update

Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 248.0% from the December 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Eat & Beyond Global stock remained flat at $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,559. Eat & Beyond Global has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06.

Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, emerging growth, growth, expansion, buy-ins or buy-out investments. The firm focuses on investments in the plant-based protein and meat alternative food industry. It identifies and acquires equity in companies operating in the sectors of plant-based proteins, fermented proteins, cultured proteins/agriculture, food tech, and consumer packaged goods, as well as cell agriculture and other experimental projects.

