Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:EVSD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:EVSD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EVSD stock remained flat at $50.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 34,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,270. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.49 and its 200-day moving average is $50.55. Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $51.27.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.2072 per share. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

