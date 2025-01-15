Encavis AG (OTCMKTS:ENCVF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in December

Encavis AG (OTCMKTS:ENCVF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Encavis Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ENCVF remained flat at C$13.21 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.21. Encavis has a 52-week low of C$13.21 and a 52-week high of C$18.57.

About Encavis

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, acquires and operates solar and onshore wind parks in Germany, Italy, Spain, France, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Finland, Sweden, Ireland, and Lithuania. It operates through PV Parks, Service, Wind Parks, and Asset Management segments. The company's renewable energy plant portfolio includes 230 solar parks and 90 wind farms with a capacity of approximately 3.5 gigawatts.

