Endeavor Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:EDR)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 104,026 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,290% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,485 put options.

Endeavor Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Endeavor Group stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $30.46. 1,413,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,661. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 0.74. Endeavor Group has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.80.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is -11.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Endeavor Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavor Group

In other Endeavor Group news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $214,293.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,958.35. The trade was a 11.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell acquired 60,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $8,653,695.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,734,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,303,996.90. The trade was a 3.60 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Endeavor Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 27,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Endeavor Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Endeavor Group by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EDR

Endeavor Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.