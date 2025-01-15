Entourage Health (CVE:ENTG) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Entourage Health Corp. (CVE:ENTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 88305 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Entourage Health Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,914.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.10.
Entourage Health Company Profile
Entourage Health Corp. processes, produces, and distributes cannabis products for medical, adult-use, and bulk sales markets in Canada. It offers cannabis products, such as dried flower, pre-rolls, vapes, cannabis oils, topicals, soft chews, chewing gum, and micro inhalers. The company sells its products under the Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis, Starseed Medicinal, Dime Bag, Syndicate, Mary’s Medicinals, and Royal City Cannabis brand names.
