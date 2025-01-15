Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Short Interest Update

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 240.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 743,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Epiroc AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EPOKY traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.57. The stock had a trading volume of 156,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,087. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Epiroc AB has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $21.74. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.89.

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter. Epiroc AB (publ) had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 22.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Epiroc AB will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Epiroc AB (publ)

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in North America, Europe, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

