Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January 15th (AEIS, APA, APLD, APRE, ASUR, BAER, BL, BLNK, BPMC, BRZE)

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2025

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, January 15th:

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $145.00 price target on the stock.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $86.00 target price on the stock.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $125.00 target price on the stock.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital. The firm currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $79.00 target price on the stock.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $93.00 price target on the stock.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $52.00.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Macquarie. Macquarie currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock.

New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its in-line rating reiterated by analysts at Evercore ISI. They currently have a $39.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $48.00.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $263.00 target price on the stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $61.00 price target on the stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a $430.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $400.00.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $156.00 price target on the stock.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEMKT:MTA) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Scotiabank. They currently have a $4.50 price target on the stock.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) had its in-line rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00.

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $67.00 price target on the stock.

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $64.00 target price on the stock.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

OS Therapies (NYSE:OSTX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the stock.

RXO (NYSE:RXO) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co..

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $130.00 target price on the stock.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its in-line rating reiterated by analysts at Evercore ISI. The firm currently has a $44.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $62.00.

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $140.00 target price on the stock.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. D. Boral Capital currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $105.00 target price on the stock.

