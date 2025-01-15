Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January 15th (AEIS, APA, APLD, APRE, ASUR, BAER, BL, BLNK, BPMC, BRZE)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, January 15th:
Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $145.00 price target on the stock.
APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock.
Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.
Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.
Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.
Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.
BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $86.00 target price on the stock.
Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $125.00 target price on the stock.
Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock.
COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.
Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital. The firm currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.
3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott.
Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $79.00 target price on the stock.
Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.
Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $93.00 price target on the stock.
Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock.
Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.
Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $52.00.
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Macquarie. Macquarie currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock.
New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock.
Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its in-line rating reiterated by analysts at Evercore ISI. They currently have a $39.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $48.00.
ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $263.00 target price on the stock.
IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $61.00 price target on the stock.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock.
Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.
Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a $430.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $400.00.
908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.
MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $156.00 price target on the stock.
Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEMKT:MTA) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Scotiabank. They currently have a $4.50 price target on the stock.
Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock.
Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.
NOV (NYSE:NOV) had its in-line rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00.
ON (NYSE:ONON) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $67.00 price target on the stock.
ON (NYSE:ONON) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $64.00 target price on the stock.
ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
OS Therapies (NYSE:OSTX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.
UiPath (NYSE:PATH) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $220.00 price target on the stock.
Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $120.00 price target on the stock.
Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock.
REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the stock.
RXO (NYSE:RXO) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co..
Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock.
Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $130.00 target price on the stock.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its in-line rating reiterated by analysts at Evercore ISI. The firm currently has a $44.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $62.00.
Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00.
TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $140.00 target price on the stock.
SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $230.00 price target on the stock.
Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the stock.
Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the stock.
Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock.
TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the stock.
Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.
TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.
TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.
UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. D. Boral Capital currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.
Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock.
Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock.
Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the stock.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $105.00 target price on the stock.
