Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January 15th (AEIS, APA, APLD, APRE, ASUR, BAER, BL, BLNK, BPMC, BRZE)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, January 15th:

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $145.00 price target on the stock.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $86.00 target price on the stock.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $125.00 target price on the stock.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital. The firm currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $79.00 target price on the stock.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $93.00 price target on the stock.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $52.00.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Macquarie. Macquarie currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock.

New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its in-line rating reiterated by analysts at Evercore ISI. They currently have a $39.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $48.00.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $263.00 target price on the stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $61.00 price target on the stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a $430.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $400.00.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $156.00 price target on the stock.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEMKT:MTA) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Scotiabank. They currently have a $4.50 price target on the stock.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) had its in-line rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00.

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $67.00 price target on the stock.

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $64.00 target price on the stock.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

OS Therapies (NYSE:OSTX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the stock.

RXO (NYSE:RXO) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co..

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $130.00 target price on the stock.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its in-line rating reiterated by analysts at Evercore ISI. The firm currently has a $44.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $62.00.

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $140.00 target price on the stock.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. D. Boral Capital currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $105.00 target price on the stock.

