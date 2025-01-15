Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 72.5% from the December 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.
Eurazeo Price Performance
Shares of EUZOF stock remained flat at $58.64 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.64. Eurazeo has a 12 month low of $58.64 and a 12 month high of $58.64.
Eurazeo Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Eurazeo
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- The Fed Is More Likely to Hike Than Cut Rates in 2025
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Investors Navigate Uncertainty by Seeking Refuge in Gold and Oil
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Archer Aviation Shares Slide, Now Bargain Priced for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Eurazeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurazeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.