Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 72.5% from the December 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Eurazeo Price Performance

Shares of EUZOF stock remained flat at $58.64 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.64. Eurazeo has a 12 month low of $58.64 and a 12 month high of $58.64.

Eurazeo Company Profile

Eurazeo SE is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in growth capital, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, and buyins of a private company, and investments in mid-market and listed public companies. . The company invest in equity in the small-mid and Mid-large buyout segments. The firm seeks to invest in medium-sized or large companies, SMEs, high growth companies, and real estate management and investment activities.

