Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Short Interest Up 934.0% in December

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, a growth of 934.0% from the December 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,305,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Fanuc Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of FANUY stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.15. The stock had a trading volume of 542,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.59. Fanuc has a 52-week low of $12.46 and a 52-week high of $15.54.

Get Fanuc alerts:

Fanuc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

Receive News & Ratings for Fanuc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanuc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.