Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Short Interest Up 934.0% in December

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, a growth of 934.0% from the December 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,305,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Fanuc Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of FANUY stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.15. The stock had a trading volume of 542,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.59. Fanuc has a 52-week low of $12.46 and a 52-week high of $15.54.
Fanuc Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fanuc
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Can Hit $300 This Year
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- What Goldman Sachs’ Quarterly Results Reveal About the Economy
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 3 Dividend Stocks at Bargain Levels to Defend Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Fanuc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanuc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.