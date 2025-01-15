FDM Group (LON:FDM) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 263.50 ($3.22) and last traded at GBX 267.50 ($3.27), with a volume of 114015 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 264.50 ($3.23).

FDM Group Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of £292.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 955.36 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 315.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 371.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sheila Flavell bought 316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 315 ($3.85) per share, for a total transaction of £995.40 ($1,215.24). Insiders bought a total of 937 shares of company stock valued at $299,149 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

About FDM Group

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants to clients. The company was formerly known as Astra Topco Limited and changed its name to FDM Group (Holdings) plc.

