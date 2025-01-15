Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,968 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 365.4% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 220.3% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 54.8% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 814 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $36.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.23. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $47.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $139.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.78 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised Comcast to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 234,464 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $10,002,234.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,669,928 shares in the company, valued at $284,539,128.48. The trade was a 3.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 25,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $1,087,620.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 534,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,779,218.91. The trade was a 4.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

