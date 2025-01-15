Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $288.42 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $233.43 and a 52 week high of $302.95. The stock has a market cap of $432.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $295.42 and a 200-day moving average of $282.94.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

