Financial Survey: High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) and Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI)

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) and High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Bath & Body Works and High Tide, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bath & Body Works 1 6 10 0 2.53 High Tide 0 0 1 2 3.67

Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus target price of $43.06, indicating a potential upside of 16.64%. High Tide has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 44.23%. Given High Tide’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe High Tide is more favorable than Bath & Body Works.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Bath & Body Works has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, High Tide has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bath & Body Works and High Tide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bath & Body Works 12.43% -44.03% 14.45% High Tide -6.14% 2.06% 1.25%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.1% of Bath & Body Works shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of High Tide shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Bath & Body Works shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of High Tide shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bath & Body Works and High Tide”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bath & Body Works $7.43 billion 1.08 $878.00 million $4.10 9.00 High Tide $511.12 million 0.49 -$29.14 million ($0.28) -11.14

Bath & Body Works has higher revenue and earnings than High Tide. High Tide is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bath & Body Works, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bath & Body Works beats High Tide on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc. operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements. The company was formerly known as L Brands, Inc. and changed its name to Bath & Body Works, Inc. in August 2021. Bath & Body Works, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About High Tide

High Tide Inc. engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. It operates licensed retail cannabis stores; and provides data analytics services. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes consumption accessories. Further, it sells its products through online sales via e-commerce platform. The company offers its products under the Daily High Club, DankStop, FABCBD, GC, Nuleaf, Smoke Cartel, and Blessed CBD brands. The company was formerly known as High Tide Ventures Inc. and changed its name to High Tide Inc. in October 2018. High Tide Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

