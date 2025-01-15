First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 123.1% from the December 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 220.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth $218,000. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 5.5% during the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

FDT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,167. The stock has a market cap of $388.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.96. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $50.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.23 and its 200-day moving average is $55.86.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.789 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (FDT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US index. The fund tracks an index of international, developed-market stocks, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted in tiers. FDT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

