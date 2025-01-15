Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Position Cut by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Optas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.7% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 42.5% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Fiserv by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI stock opened at $204.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.07. The company has a market capitalization of $116.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.97 and a 1-year high of $223.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total transaction of $4,468,394.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,644.31. This trade represents a 34.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Doyle Simons sold 40,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total transaction of $8,078,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,386,074.60. This trade represents a 34.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,821 shares of company stock valued at $18,581,095 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FI. Compass Point started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $208.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Fiserv from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.17.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

