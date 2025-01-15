FlexShares Currency Hedged Morningstar DM ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLDH) Shares Down 0.9% – Should You Sell?

FlexShares Currency Hedged Morningstar DM ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLDH – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.74 and last traded at $27.75. Approximately 1,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 3,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.01.
FlexShares Currency Hedged Morningstar DM ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.75.
