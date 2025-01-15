Fly-E Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLYE) Short Interest Up 380.2% in December

Fly-E Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLYE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 970,900 shares, a growth of 380.2% from the December 15th total of 202,200 shares. Currently, 12.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Fly-E Group Stock Performance
Shares of FLYE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.64. The stock had a trading volume of 541,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,816. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.27. Fly-E Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.62.
Fly-E Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fly-E Group
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- 4 Social Media Stocks Set to Gain as TikTok Ban Looms
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- How Do Stock Buybacks Affect Shareholders?
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Can Hit $300 This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Fly-E Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fly-E Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.