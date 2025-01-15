Fly-E Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLYE) Short Interest Up 380.2% in December

Fly-E Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLYE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 970,900 shares, a growth of 380.2% from the December 15th total of 202,200 shares. Currently, 12.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Fly-E Group Stock Performance

Shares of FLYE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.64. The stock had a trading volume of 541,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,816. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.27. Fly-E Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.62.

Get Fly-E Group alerts:

Fly-E Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Fly-E Group, Inc engages in the designing, installing, and selling of smart electric motorcycles (e-motorcycles), electric bikes, electric scooters, and related accessories under the Fly E-Bike brand in the United States and Canada. It offers e-mopeds, e-motorcycles, e-tricycles, e-bikes, and e-scooters; and traditional bikes.

Receive News & Ratings for Fly-E Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fly-E Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.