FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $137,000 Investment in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in News by 95.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of News during the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of News by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in News by 206.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 25,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 17,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in News by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 679,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,747,000 after acquiring an additional 82,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Guggenheim upped their target price on News from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on News from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on News in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, News presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

NWSA stock opened at $27.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44 and a beta of 1.35. News Co. has a one year low of $22.65 and a one year high of $30.03.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

