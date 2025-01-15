Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Short Interest Update

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a growth of 631.9% from the December 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 858,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Forwardly Stock Performance
Shares of FORW traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,688. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01. Forwardly has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.
Forwardly Company Profile
