Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Bank of America by 31,021.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,207,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,049,000 after buying an additional 10,175,100 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Bank of America by 1,432.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,151,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,627,000 after buying an additional 5,749,567 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Bank of America by 193.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,608,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,898,000 after buying an additional 5,015,378 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 3,550.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,547,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,804,560,000 after buying an additional 4,423,215 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,858,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Bank of America stock opened at $45.88 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $31.27 and a one year high of $48.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. HSBC raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

