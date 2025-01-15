Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $2.49 Million Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 285.6% in the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Davis Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $115.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.15. The stock has a market cap of $83.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $101.50 and a 12-month high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

