Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 172,472 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 237,427 shares.The stock last traded at $26.11 and had previously closed at $25.74.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.13 million, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLGB. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 420.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 47,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period.

About Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF

The Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE UK RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies from the United Kingdom. FLGB was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.