Frasers Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SDIPF) Short Interest Update

Frasers Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SDIPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a drop of 38.7% from the December 15th total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 334.0 days.
Frasers Group Stock Performance
Shares of Frasers Group stock remained flat at $9.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Frasers Group has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average of $10.94.
Frasers Group Company Profile
