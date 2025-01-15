Frasers Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SDIPF) Short Interest Update

Frasers Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SDIPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a drop of 38.7% from the December 15th total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 334.0 days.

Frasers Group Stock Performance

Shares of Frasers Group stock remained flat at $9.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Frasers Group has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average of $10.94.

Frasers Group Company Profile

Frasers Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, accessories, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, International Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

