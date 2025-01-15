Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Receives C$17.06 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.06.

FRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Freehold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. CIBC set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Freehold Royalties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Freehold Royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Freehold Royalties to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on FRU

Freehold Royalties Price Performance

Freehold Royalties Dividend Announcement

FRU stock opened at C$13.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.66. Freehold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$12.19 and a 12-month high of C$14.84. The firm has a market cap of C$2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently 108.00%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.