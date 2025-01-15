Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Shares Up 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.24 and last traded at $9.23. Approximately 23,234 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 28,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.19.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on Freehold Royalties in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average is $9.88.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be given a $0.0632 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is 181.76%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

