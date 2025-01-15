Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Shares Up 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.24 and last traded at $9.23. Approximately 23,234 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 28,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.19.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Raymond James began coverage on Freehold Royalties in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.
Get Our Latest Report on Freehold Royalties
Freehold Royalties Stock Performance
Freehold Royalties Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be given a $0.0632 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is 181.76%.
About Freehold Royalties
Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Freehold Royalties
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- The Fed Is More Likely to Hike Than Cut Rates in 2025
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Investors Navigate Uncertainty by Seeking Refuge in Gold and Oil
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Archer Aviation Shares Slide, Now Bargain Priced for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.