FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a drop of 42.4% from the December 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

Shares of FTAIO remained flat at $25.37 during midday trading on Tuesday. 2,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,916. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.48. FTAI Aviation has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $26.59.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.