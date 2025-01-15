Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP) Short Interest Update

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, an increase of 267.9% from the December 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Fulton Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FULTP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,843. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.42. Fulton Financial has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $21.22.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.3203 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.