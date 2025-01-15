FY2024 EPS Estimates for OTCMKTS:DPMLF Cut by Analyst

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Scotiabank lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report released on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst E. Winmill now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.26. The consensus estimate for Dundee Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Dundee Precious Metals’ FY2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS.
OTCMKTS DPMLF opened at $9.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.64. Dundee Precious Metals has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $10.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average is $9.39.
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.
