FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Salesforce Issued By Scotiabank

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Salesforce in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst A. Verkhovski anticipates that the CRM provider will post earnings of $7.47 per share for the year. Scotiabank has a “Sector Outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Salesforce’s current full-year earnings is $7.48 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Salesforce’s FY2026 earnings at $8.70 EPS.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRM. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Guggenheim lowered Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $247.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp raised Salesforce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.05.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM opened at $323.31 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.30. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $212.00 and a 52-week high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). Salesforce had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider R David Schmaier sold 1,785 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total value of $614,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,904. The trade was a 8.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total value of $117,824.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,741.74. The trade was a 5.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,177,617 shares of company stock valued at $403,542,975 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 816.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 120 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 135.6% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.