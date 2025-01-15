FY2025 Earnings Forecast for MAG Silver Issued By Scotiabank

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for MAG Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now forecasts that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.84. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s FY2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS.
MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.02.
MAG Silver Price Performance
MAG Silver stock opened at C$21.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a current ratio of 28.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.68. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of C$11.15 and a 52-week high of C$25.36.
Insider Buying and Selling at MAG Silver
In other news, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 50,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.87, for a total transaction of C$1,094,099.92. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.
About MAG Silver
MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company’s flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
