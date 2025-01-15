FY2025 Earnings Forecast for MAG Silver Issued By Scotiabank

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for MAG Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now forecasts that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.84. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s FY2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.02.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$26.40 to C$27.10 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.20.

MAG Silver Price Performance

MAG Silver stock opened at C$21.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a current ratio of 28.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.68. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of C$11.15 and a 52-week high of C$25.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at MAG Silver

In other news, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 50,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.87, for a total transaction of C$1,094,099.92. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company’s flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

