FY2025 EPS Estimates for Galiano Gold Reduced by Scotiabank

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for Galiano Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Galiano Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Galiano Gold’s FY2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from $4.20 to $4.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Galiano Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of GAU opened at $1.24 on Monday. Galiano Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $318.78 million, a PE ratio of -62.00 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Galiano Gold by 33.3% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 23,881,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961,685 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Galiano Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $639,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Galiano Gold in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Galiano Gold by 186.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 944,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 614,316 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Galiano Gold by 208.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,498,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

