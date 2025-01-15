Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GAMA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Gamma Communications from GBX 2,250 ($27.47) to GBX 2,300 ($28.08) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.20) price target on shares of Gamma Communications in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of LON GAMA opened at GBX 1,382 ($16.87) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.78. Gamma Communications has a 1 year low of GBX 1,090 ($13.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,917.60 ($23.41). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,565.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,555.77. The firm has a market cap of £1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,382.76, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82.

Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.

