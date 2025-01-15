General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tlwm purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 17,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GD. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $279.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Cowen raised shares of General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $303.00 to $295.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.53.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE:GD opened at $264.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $247.36 and a fifty-two week high of $316.90. The stock has a market cap of $72.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.61.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.13). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.26%.

General Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 5,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.91, for a total value of $1,556,241.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,349.36. This represents a 21.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

